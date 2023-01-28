Claire Danes' son is "categorically opposed" to the idea of her having another baby.

The 43-year-old actress has been married to Hugh Dancy since 2009 and already has Cyrus, 10 and four-year-old Rowan with him but the couple is expecting a third child and she explained that while her eldest son eventually "resigned" himself to the news, her youngest feels as if he has "more to lose".

She said: " [Our oldest] Cyrus was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened, his name is Rowan. But Rowan has more to lose, like, he has more at stake. And he was categorically opposed to the idea. He said, ‘Yeah, no no no, I don’t like it. I like peace, Mama.’ I was like, that’s rich because that dude does not shut up!"

The 'Romeo + Juliet' star went on to add that her four-year-old was so horrified at the idea of welcoming another sibling that he suggested they give the new arrival away to a different family before explaining that this baby will probably be the "last" and that it was a "surprise" pregnancy in the first place.

Speaking on 'The Jimmy Fallon Show', she said: "[He said to me]'When it comes out of your tummy, we’ll give it to a family that doesn’t have a baby because we’re done.' He was less than thrilled but then we talked about how when the baby comes out, it’s going to be pretty dumb [and] doesn’t know a lot, [and will] need assistance and some educating. That was interesting to him. He liked the idea of being a condescending presence. So, now he’s a little more optimistic. “I think [this is] the last! This one was a surprise. This pregnancy happened to me, but we’re thrilled. Cyrus is ten and Rowan is four, so it’s going to be quite a big span there!"