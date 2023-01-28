Madonna wants a "gritter" biopic.

The life of the pop star, 64, - who recently announced a 40th anniversary tour - was due to be immortalised in an upcoming film starring 'Iventing Anna' actress Julia Garner but the project was recently scrapped and an insider has claimed it is because Madonna disagreed with the way her story was being told on screen.

A source told PageSix: "Madonna will someday make a film about her life. But this tour is the creative and professional focus for M right now. Basically, [Universal] doesn't like it. They want it to be pop and light. Madonna wants something much grittier, and it’s come to a stalemate."

The source went on to add that the 'Like A Virgin'' hitmaker - who had previously worked with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody on the project before replacing her with Erin Wilson - is willing to change studios and is keeping the same script but will recast if necessary.

The source added: "She’d rather go to another studio than change the script. She still wants to make the film, but will now look at it again after the tour. She’s keeping the same writers, but is aware that she might have to recast if the actors aren’t available."

Madonna previously admitted that writing the script for the biopic had been a "challenging experience".

She said: "Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had. It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now. Remembering all the things that made me decide to be who I am, my journey as an artist, my decision to leave Michigan to go to New York, all the things that happened to me when I was young and naive, my relationships with my family and friends, watching many of my friends die."