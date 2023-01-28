Kim Kardashian has refused to discuss the battery incident allegedly involving Kanye West.

The 42-year-old reality superstar was married to rapper Kanye, 45, - who was involved in a "heated exchange “with a woman who was filming him on her phone in Los Angeles and it escalated to him allegedly grabbing her device and throwing it away - and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with him but when asked by a member of the paparazzi how she felt about the case, she declined to comment in front of her children.

In a video obtained by PageSix, Kim was leaving her eldest's basketball game when she was asked: "Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone …the paparazzi’s phone?"

Before climbing into her SUV, 'The Kardashians' star stopped and snapped back at the paparazzi member: "Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids!"

The photographer replied: "Sorry, Kim."

Footage of the incident shows Kanye accusing the woman of following him, while she exclaims: "You’re a celebrity" and continues to record.

He is then seen grabbing the phone and throwing it into the street.

A law enforcement source told TMZ that Kanye is the "named suspect in a battery investigation, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene and were provided video evidence of the incident".

Kanye's new wife Bianca Censori was waiting in his SUV while the incident occurred.

Last year, Kanye was accused of jumping out of a car outside the Soho Warehouse club in Downtown Los Angeles and punching a man to the ground,

after he approached the rap star for an autograph.

The 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker later admitted to punching the man outside the club. But, he dismissed the suggestion that the man was a fan of his

and instead he suggested that he was simply trying to profit from getting his autograph.

However, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office decided not to file charges against the 'Stronger' hitmaker.

A spokesperson said: "Regarding the incident involving Kanye West that took place January 13, 2022, after a thorough and careful review of all

the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.