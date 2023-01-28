Kelly Brook says her wedding day was like "something out of a sitcom" because of how much it rained.

The 43-year-old model tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in July 2022 in a ceremony in Arpino, Italy but revealed that she is left "haunted" by the state of the day when she and her guests were hurried into a tower to stay dry.

She said: "We all got pretty wet. It rained five to ten minutes before we said our vows. We got ushered into this tower and it was like something out of a sitcom! There was a woman trying to carry a harp up five flights of stairs in this ancient tower. It haunts me still. It was like biblical rain, you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face! It had not rained in that region for eight months and I don’t think it has since.”

The 'One Big Happy' star - who was previously engaged to Billy Zane, David McIntosh, Jason Statham, and Thom Evan - went on to add that she looked "completely stressed" on her big day and cannot even bring herself to watch the footage back but admitted that the ceremony was ultimate "magic", especially as she initially believed she woudl "never" tie the knot.

She told The Sun: "I look completely stressed and with straggly hair. Jeremy watches the wedding video all the time but I can’t face it yet. From someone who never thought they would get married it was magic — the best thing I have ever done. We were winging it the whole way. It made it so much fun."