Peta Murgatroyd worried she was having another miscarriage.

The 36-year-old star is mother to six-year-old son Shai with husband and fellow 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Maksim Chmerkovski,43, and although the pair are currently expecting another child, Peta worried that when she started to experience a bleed that she was losing the baby after having suffered multiple miscarriages in the past.

She said: "I was literally dressed in beautiful clothes. And I lost it. I was a mess. Immediately, my head went to, 'Oh, I'm having a fourth miscarriage. Here we go.' But I was so much further along. In that period overnight, I literally said goodbye. I was expecting the worst news because that was exactly what I had been through before. It was like, 'This can't be happening again. This cannot be happening.' Because further along, it's a different type of miscarriage. I didn't even want to imagine what was going to be next for me."

However, Peta went on to explain that it turned out that the bleeding she experienced turned out to be "very normal" and insisted that everything is fine even though the experience gave her the "scare of [her] life."

She told E! News: "I just had this patch of blood. It's apparently very normal. Heaps of people have it. It gave me the scare of my life. But, knock on wood, thank God, everything is fine. "I think about that all the time, like, will there be a moment at 30 weeks? Will I be like, 'Oh yeah, we are all good?' Anything can happen and I just want to err on the side of caution all the time."