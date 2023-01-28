Heather Rae El Moussa is trying acupuncture to induce labour.

The 35-year-old reality star is currently expecting her first child with husband Tarek, 41, and revealed that she has turned to the needle-based form of Chinese medicine as well as other "natural methods to hurry the arrival of her baby boy.

She said: "I am just leaving acupuncture. I did acupuncture to induce labor, and I’ll tell you guys a couple other things I’ve been doing. “[I’ve been eating] dates, [drinking] raspberry tea, I did pressure point massage. I’m going on a lot of walks, obviously some adult stuff, bouncing on exercise ball, [and] acupuncture." (sic)

The 'Selling Sunset' star went on to add that she has embraced long walks in her quest to induce labour and

Speaking in an Instagram Live, she added: "Like, when I do walks, I walk kind of, like, an up-down [on the curb] and walks on the sand as well. [I'm] trying natural ways."

A short time later, Heather revealed that her colleagues from the Netflix reality show had brought her the infamous "labor salad" from Pizza Café, which is said to have helped women in LA enter labour for over 30 years.

She said: "When your besties secure the famous ‘labor salad’ for me to bring to me tomorrow because it’s hours from me!"

Last month, Heather explained that even though everything is "good" with the baby, she is not doing too well herself and was on bed rest.

"I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything's good with baby. I'm not doing very good. The sciatic pain is just unbearable. Worse than before. So [my doctor] wants me resting, laying down, which is hard for me as you guys know. But obviously the most important thing is feeling better and taking care of the baby. I'm getting close to the finish line but there's still time so I have to do what's best. I'm hoping this goes away soon but I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy