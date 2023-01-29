Priscilla Presley has contested the "authenticity and validity" of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley's will.

The 'Naked Gun' actress has expressed concern about a "purported 2016 amendment" to her late offspring's Promenade Trust, which named the singer's daughter Riley Keough a co-trustee, and questioned whether the star's signature on the document was genuine.

Priscilla filed legal documents in Los Angeles on Thursday (26.01.23) which challenged the amendment naming Riley and her brother Benjamin - who took his own life in 2020 - as co-trustees, and claimed she and her late daughter's former business manager Barry Siegel had been appointed co-trustees on 29 January 1993 when Lisa Marie "executed a revocable living trust, which she amended and completely restated on Jan. 27, 2010."

Priscilla also noted "both the 1993 original trust and 2010 restatement appear to be carefully drafted by competent estate planning attorneys."

Following Lisa Marie's death earlier this month Priscilla found a document dated 11 March, 2016, which pertained "to be an amendment" to the trust, which removed her and Barry as co-trustees and installed the singer's children instead.

The 77-year-old actress wrote in documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight' "there are many issues surrounding the authenticity and validity of the purported 2016 amendment", such as the misspelling of Priscilla's name and that the amendment "was never delivered to [Priscilla] during Lisa Marie Presley's lifetime as required by the express terms of the Trust."

She also argued Lisa Marie's signature on the 2016 paperwork "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."

Priscilla wants the amendment to be declared invalid by a judge.

At the time of Lisa Marie's death, she and Barry were engaged in a court battle over the management of her fortune.

The Promenade Trust holds a 15 per cent interest in Lisa Marie's father, the late Elvis Presley's Graceland estate and the licensing of his intellectual property.