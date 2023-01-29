Eddie Murphy wants to make another Shrek movie.

The 61-year-old actor would jump at the chance to voice the ogre's sidekick Donkey again, either in a fifth installment of the franchise or in his own standalone film and admitted he didn't understand why his character didn't get his own flick but Antonio Banderas' Puss in Boots did.

He told Etalk: “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another 'Shrek', I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey.

“You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.

“I would do a Donkey movie. I would do another 'Shrek' in two seconds.”

And when it was suggested Eddie "pull some strings" to get his own movie made, he insisted it was out of his hands.

He said: “That’s Dreamworks Animation. They have to want to do it. Dreamworks, if you all want to do it, just call me. I’m ready, I’m sitting and ready to do Donkey.”

Eddie's comments come after Antonio recently suggested there will "probably" be another 'Shrek' film at some point.

He said: “The first time I did Puss In Boots, I was working on Broadway, so I did my first session there. I’ve done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and 'Shrek' is probably coming back."

Eddie is currently busy promoting his return to another role, the long-awaited 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'.

The comic recently explained producer Jerry Bruckheimer played a key role in persuading him to sign on to star in the fourth film in the series.

Asked how he was convinced to make another film, he said: "Jerry Bruckheimer, the original producer. When he got involved, and he started developing the script, and he knew what 'Beverly Hills Cop' was supposed to be.

"When he got back involved, that's when it all started to come together. Because we tried for years and years, maybe 10, 12 years, and I must have read five or six different scripts, and it was never right. The studio was like, 'Let's go. Here it is.' It was like, 'It's just not it.'

"Jerry Bruckheimer got back in there, and he knows his s***, and he put it together. He did ('Top Gun: Maverick') just last year, and 'Bad Boys' is Jerry Bruckheimer.

"So we have that same brain behind 'Beverly Hills Cop', and he put all the pieces in place that were required for us to make a great movie. And I'm excited for people to see it."