The Xbox Series X|S release of 'Warhammer 40,000: Darktide' has been delayed due to the game not meeting expectations.

The developers Fatshark explained that it will spend the next "few months" making improvements based on feedback from players.

A Twitter statement read: "We take enormous pride in our ability at Fatshark to deliver a game that millions can enjoy. This was what we set out to do with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – to create a highly engaging and stable game with a level of depth that keeps you playing for weeks, not hours. We fell short of meeting those expectations.

“Over the next few months, our sole focus is to address the feedback that many of you have. In particular, we will focus on delivering a complete crafting system, a more rewarding progression loop, and continue to work on game stability and performance optimisations.”

The first-person action video game was released for the PC in November.

The game was first announced in July 2020 during the Xbox Series X and Series S showcase event, During which Fatshark showed plans for a 2021 release.