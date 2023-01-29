Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have got married.

The 54-year-old singer tied the knot with the 23-year-old model on Saturday (28.01.23) evening at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of guests including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Luis Fonzi.

David served as best man along with Carlos Slim, while Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and the groom's brother Bigram Zayas served as witnesses to the ceremony, which was officiated by Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez.

Father Jorge blessed the newlyweds, Hola! magazine reports.

The Paraguayan model wore a Galia Lahav gown with lace detail, while the groom donned Christian Dior for the occasion.

Nadia's made of honour was Maria Elena Torruco.

The couple announced last May they were getting married, two months after making their union Instagram official.

The Miss Universe 2021 runner up posted about the upcoming wedding bells on her Instagram Story, writing on a snap of the couple holding hands and her huge rock: “Engagement partyyyyy!!!"(sic)"

Marc - on a photo of them embracing on a private plane - also shared the news on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption: "May God multiply all that you wish us.”

In response, Nadia commented: “Always like this.”

A month later, Nadia shared a snap of them dressed up for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Palm Beach wedding with a caption that read: “Love in the air.”

Their nuptials marked the fourth time down the aisle for the father of six as he has been married to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima.