Steps' Ian 'H' Watkins is close friends with his celebrity childhood crush.

The 'One For Sorrow' hitmaker was obsessed with pop star and former 'Neighbours' star Jason Donovan, 54, when he was younger, so finds it "weird" to think the pair are good pals these days.

He told Heat magazine: "Back in the day, I used to fancy Jason Donovan, which is a bit weird, because we're now pretty good mates."

These days, the 46-year-old singer confessed he has the hots for Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard.

Meanwhile, H recently admitted he constantly feels guilty when he's on tour without his sons.

The singer - who has six-year-old twins Macsen and Cybi with former partner Craig Ryder - loves being on the road with the band but feels bad that he can't take the kids with him any more because they need to be at school.

He said: "Although my Instagram and social channels will often show me having a great time on tour (which I am!) I can’t help but struggle with the guilt that the boys aren’t there with me, now they’re both at school. Oh, the joys of parental guilt!"

The 'Better Best Forgotten' hitmaker admitted having twins is "absolutely exhausting" and thinks only parents who had multiples can truly understand the struggles.

He added: "Being a twin parent is like nothing else. And no, it is not the same as having children close together, thank you very much! This is a whole different ball game; it’s messy, it’s fun, it’s hilarious but WOW…. It’s absolutely exhausting."