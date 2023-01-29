Xbox boss Phil Spencer has addressed the "challenging moment" Microsoft faces following 10,000 layoffs.

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming sent an email to staff following the massive jobs cuts at the tech giant, including a considerable number of games employees, and thanked everyone for their service while admitting "moving forward with ambiguity" will be difficult.

He wrote: “This is a challenging moment in our business, and this week’s actions were painful choices.

“The Gaming Leadership Team had to make decisions that we felt set us up for the long-term success of our products and business, but the individual results of those decisions are real. I know that hurts. Thank you for supporting our colleagues as they process these changes.”

Spencer continued: “The GLT and I are committed to being as transparent as we can.

“Moving forward with ambiguity is challenging, but I am confident that together, we will get through this difficult moment in time.”

He added: “Xbox has a long history of success thanks to the work you do in service of players, creators, and each other. Your work is so deeply appreciated and valued in these times of change and is integral to our business momentum. I am confident in our future and proud to be part of this team, but also conscious that this is a challenging time and I want to thank you for everything you do here.”