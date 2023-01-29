Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for first time since cardiac arrest

Published
2023/01/29 18:00 (GMT)

Damar Hamlin thanked fans, family and doctors as he spoke publicly for the first time since his cardiac arrest.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills star collapsed after making a tackle during his team's clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2 but has now expressed gratitude to those who have helped him through the horrifying ordeal.

In a message posted on his Instagram account, Damar said: "As I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it's finally a good time to share a few things.

"I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self. Mentally, physically, even spiritually."

The sports star continued: "I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that's just been coming in my way. What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly."

Damar also thanked fans of his franchise and those of other teams for their kind messages.

He said: "Ever since I became a Buffalo Bill, it's been nothing but genuine love and support. It really encouraged me, and helped me to get through the toughest moments."

Thanking other NFL fans, Damar said: "Just to put team allegiance aside, to root for one kid's life and just the humanity of a player that's wearing Buffalo blue, to put humanity above team loyalty, you showed the world unity over division."

