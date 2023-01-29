Harry Styles is in demand for a Las Vegas residency.

The 'As It Was' hitmaker is being eyed to perform a series of gigs at the new Sin City venue The MSG Sphere for a bumper £40 million fee.

Harry is currently in the middle of his 'Love on Tour' shows that will keep him busy until July but is wanted to perform a series of shows at the £1.6 billion venue in 2024.

It has already been confirmed that U2 will open the site, which has a capacity of 17,500, this autumn.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "The Sphere will be the biggest and most expensive venue ever built in Vegas.

"The team backing the project want it to be a success, so they are putting together several big names for the opening weeks.

"U2 are one of those, but Harry too is seen as a top booking to attract audiences.

"He had one of the biggest tours of 2022, can fill out arenas with ease and appeal to fans of all ages.

"He would be seen as a major coup for making The Sphere the hottest spot in Vegas."

The insider added that the former One Direction singer's management team have invested in the venue.

It said: "His management team are invested in the venue, which is a key factor too."

Harry is also set to perform at BRIT Awards next month and will be joined on the bill by Sam Smith, Stormzy and Wet Leg.

The 28-year-old star has the joint most nominations at this year's ceremony along with Wet Leg.

His four nods include British Album of the Year for 'Harry's House' and Song of the Year for 'As It Was'.