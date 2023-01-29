Ryan Reynolds has described his involvement with Wrexham as the "greatest experience" of his life.

The 'Deadpool' star and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought the National League club in 2020 and he spoke of his passion for the venture as the non-league team held favourites Sheffield United to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (29.01.23).

Ryan, who was in attendance for the cup tie in Wales, told the BBC: "Genuinely speaking it has been the greatest experience of my entire life.

"This adventure has been unlike anything else. I love it because it's a project that's going to be multi-decades.

"I met a supporter the other day whose grandfather's ashes were scattered across the pitch. I look at this place as like a church.

"In Canada, where I am from, people are obsessed with this club. It's been pretty remarkable. We've sold something like 24,000 jerseys and so many of them went to North America. We can't get them any more. I can't get one.

"The part I find most gratifying is the support from the community outside the club. The fact Wrexham have become a tourist destination for so many folks and they are showing up here. There is something special about this town."

Wrexham were denied a famous cup upset after second-tier Sheffield United scored a last-gasp equaliser but Ryan took to social media to express his pride at the team's efforts.

He tweeted after the match: "When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible.

"But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC ’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight."