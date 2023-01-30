Michael B. Jordan says his split from Lori Harvey was his “very first public break-up”.

The ‘Black Panther’ star ended things with the 26-year-old model - and daughter of the comedian Steve Harvey - in June 2022 and used the experience as material for his ‘Saturday Night Live’ opening monologue as he revealed he was back searching for love on the exclusive dating app, Raya.

The 35-year-old actor told the audience on Saturday night (28.01.23) on the NBC comedy sketch show that in the summer he "went through my very first public break-up” after they were together for more than a year.

Michael continued: "Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in ‘Creed’ shape!

"So I had to be like, 'All right, I guess I'll learn a new language.' Anyway, estoy en Raya."

Michael - who was joined by musical guest Lil Baby on the show - had lots of real life options to pick from as cast members Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson all had a go at wooing the ‘That Awkward Moment’ star during his time on the show.

During one of the sketches, Michael asked Punkie - who identifies as lesbian - “Aren’t you gay?” as she tried to woo the Hollywood heartthrob.

The 37-year-old stand up comic responded: "I am. But you're Michael B. Jordan. And I'm Punkie B. Curious. I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?"

In June, a source close to the couple confirmed the sad news of their breakup and how “heartbroken” they both were.

They said: "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."