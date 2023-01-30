Victoria Beckham played a key role in Marc Anthony's wedding by designing the bridesmaids' dresses.

The Spice Girls star's husband David and 17-year-old son Cruz were among the guests at the ceremony at the

Perez Art Museum in Miami, Florida on Saturday (28.01.23) when singer Marc married former Miss Universe Nadia Ferreira but Victoria did not appear to be in attendance - however, the bride made sure to thank her in a post on Instagram.

Victoria shared a picture of the happy couple which showed David in the background and wrote: "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses."

Nadia then replied: "What a magical night!! Indeed so honoured you were such a big part of it with us ... and btw you killed it with the bridesmaids dresses. Again so honoured. We love you too!!"

David served as one of Marc's bestmen along with Carlos Slim, while Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis while on the while Cruz was also there to support his godfather.

The groom's brother Bigram Zayas served as witnesses to the ceremony, which was officiated by Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez. Father Jorge blessed the newlyweds, Hola! magazine reports. The Paraguayan model wore a Galia Lahav gown with lace detail, while the groom donned Christian Dior for the occasion. Nadia's made of honour was Maria Elena Torruco. The couple announced last May they were getting married, two months after making their union Instagram official.