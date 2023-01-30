Abigail Breslin has married her longtime partner Ira Kunyansky.

The 'Little Miss Sunshine' actress, 26, confirmed the happy news by sharing a picture of her wedding ring on Instagram and telling her followers she had tied the knot with Kunyansky almost a year after the couple revealed they had become engaged.

In her post, Abigail simply wrote: "Ya girl got married y'all," while Kunyansky posted a picture from their big day showing the actress wearing a strapless white dress.

The groom could be seen standing behind her with a huge smile on his face. Kunyansky wrote in the caption: "Love my other second half @abbienormal9."

Kunyansky also reposted a video showing the newly-weds' first dance and the kiss they shared at the altar after exchanging vows.

They have been together since 2017.

Abigail previously confirmed the engagement news by sharing a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram, writing: "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."

Kunyansky also shared the engagement news on his page, writing: "She said YES!"

The wedding news comes just months after Abigail opened up about a previous relationship in which she had suffered domestic violence.

Abigail, 26, shared her story on Instagram for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, explaining she was in an abusive relationship for two years and it left her feeling as if she "deserved less than dirt".

She said: "As a DV survivor I felt compelled to write a little but about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. "Unfortunately my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent. I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries ... injuries most people didn't even see. "I would use concealer and caked on foundation to hide any and all bruises, because in some way, I still cared for this person. The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse I felt so unworthy of anyone’s love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME."