Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts have joined forces for a body swap comedy for Amazon Studios, according to reports.

The ‘Mother’s Day’ co-stars are tipped to appear in a new comedy from ‘Palm Springs’ director Max Barbakow after an action-packed auction between four other studios.

The movie - which was first reported by Deadline - will be produced by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment after the sale, which was brokered by CAA.

Aside from the two actresses and the backers, not much else is known about the film, including its name or logline but Julia recently returned to the rom com game in the Ol Parker-helmed ‘Ticket to Paradise’ opposite George Clooney, a 2022 flick about divorced parents coming back into each other’s lives at their daughter Lily’s wedding in Indonesia.

Recently, the 55-year-old actress - who is has three kids Henry, 15, and 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus with her film producer husband Danny Moder, 53 - recently met Eddie Redmayne, who gushed about meeting the star of his “favourite” film, ‘Pretty Woman’, via their mutual pal, Jessica Chastain.

The 41-year-old actor told Laverne Cox at the recent Critics Choice Awards: "It's definitely true — I am obsessed with Julia Roberts.

"I told Jessica that ‘Pretty Woman’ was one of my favourite movies, and Jessica took it upon herself to try and force Julia to come and say hi," he quipped.

“The result? "[Jessica] made it very intimidating, because you wanna be cool when you meet Julia Roberts, and that was not happening.”