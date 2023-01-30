Tesla’s Cybertruck won't commence mass production until 2024,

Boss Elon Musk shared the news during the 2023 fourth quarter earnings call.

He explained that manufacturing will begin “sometime this summer", however, mass production won't be until next year.

He continued: “I always try to downplay the start of production.

“It increases exponentially, but it is very slow at first.”

The much-hyped electric pickup is said to have undergone changes to "features and functions", to stand a better chance of competing with the likes of Rivian's R1T and Ford's upcoming F-150 Lightning.

He said at a 2022 earnings call: “We will not be introducing new vehicle models this year."

Production was already delayed from 2020 to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source at Tesla had claimed there would be a limited run in the first quarter of 2023, with further production planned for later next year.

Days earlier, Tesla removed all mention of production starting in 2022 on their website.

Now when customers go to pre-order the futuristic-looking SUV, a note reads: "You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears."

At the launch back in 2019, Musk admitted there was "room for improvement" after its "armoured glass" shattered in a demonstration.

But that didn't stop thousands upon thousands of people from ordering the sci-fi-inspired automobile, with the CEO noting that he had received 146,000 orders at the time.