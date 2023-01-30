Rickey Smiley's son Brandon has died aged 32.

The 54-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Sunday (29,01.23) to share the devastating news and he urged all his fans to pray for him and the rest of the family following the loss of his eldest son.

He captioned the clip: "I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning. I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm."

In the video, Rickie added: "I just had bad news this morning. I'm on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning."

He added: "Pray, be strong. I'm okay, but please pray for my son's mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm ... Life come with a whole bunch of twists and turns ... "

The funnyman appeared to battle his emotions as he added: "I just don't know what to do. I can't think ... I just can't think straight ... So y'all be blessed and I'm sorry to announce this to you all."

Rickie then revealed it's not the first tragedy to strike the family, adding: "Now I see what my granddaddy went through and why he felt the way he felt. My granddaddy went through this s*** with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family."

Rickey previously told fans his son was following him into the entertainment business by sharing a video of him performing a stand-up set. He's believed to have been a stand-up comedian and an actor.

No further details were given about Brandon's death.