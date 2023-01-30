Charities are “disappointed” by the end of Amazon’s charity scheme.

The e-retail giant has opted to end AmazonSmile, a programme that allows their customers to donate to certain causes, a decision that the donors have expressed sadness at.

James Jack, the head of corporate partnerships at the animal welfare charity, the RSPCA told BBC News: "While we're saddened to see AmazonSmile close, we note Amazon's commitment to prioritising other philanthropic projects instead.”

It is believed the decision - which the Jeff Bezos-founded company defended on the grounds of not gowing to “create the impact” they wanted - will negatively impact smaller, less known causes.

The Childhood Tumour Trust had admitted that “every penny counts” after their involvement in the initiative allowed them to raise £2,000 to send children with neurofibromatosis, a condition leading to tumour developing on nerves, to therapy.

Vanessa Martin, its founder told the same outlet: "For tiny charities like ours that rely on fundraising to exist, the phrase 'every penny counts' couldn't be truer - particularly in the times we are living in.”

She added: "It's still a lot of money. Their attitude is crazy... when we are happy with a £10 donation, are they saying it's better to not give anything?

"No doubt, it will be the lesser-known [charities] that suffer."

The Hope Rescue, a Wales-based dog rescue mission also remarked Amazon did not check to see what the “impact” would be.

Cheryl George, the fundraising manager said: "They haven't asked what the impact is.

"They can ask us for an impact report, they can ask the charities out there - what impact is it making?"