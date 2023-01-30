Streaming service subscriptions have fallen by two million in the UK, according to data.

The market research company Kantar have announced that the total number of video streaming service accounts fell from 30.5 million to 28.5 million as the cost of living crisis looms large on household budgets.

They reported that demand had increased during the festive swanson but now people were “quickly looking to cut back again”.

Dominic Sunnebo, Kantar’s global director of entertainment on demand said, according to BBC News: "Brits love of streaming remains as strong as ever, but the effect of high inflation meant consumers were forced to make difficult choices to balances their finances.

"That financial pressure increasingly meant cutting back on video streaming subscriptions, particularly where households often had three or more different services in the same household."

Kantar found that during the last financial quarter sales in the streaming sector grew - with the big victors being Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ - with new subscriptions increasing by 300,000. However, they deemed the drive “short term” as 10 per cent of customers intended to cut ties with them in the new year.

The news fits in wider industry trends as market leader Netflix have experienced ups and downs in their base.They have also been trying to conjure up creative ways to increase subscribers like clamping down on account sharing. Their competitor’s Disney+have launched a cheaper tier that is subsided by adverts in an effort to compete.