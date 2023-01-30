Hulk Hogan "can't feel his lower body".

The 69-year-old wrestling legend made a surprise guest appearance at the 30th anniversary of Raw in Philadelphia last week but according to fellow grappler Kurt Angle, he is hiding the serious impact of recent back surgery and needs to use a cane to stay steady on his feet due to the loss of sensation.

Speaking on his own 'Kurt Angle Show' podcast, the former Olympic champion said: “Hogan had his back surgery again.

“He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. So let’s use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.

“So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man."

Kurt went on to pay tribute to the wrestler - who began his career in 1977 - and his legacy.

He continued: “I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and ate him up.

“I mean, if you’re gonna kick off the show, the 30th anniversary of Raw, [it] should be Hulk Hogan. He’s the name and face of the company. He’s the guy that revolutionised pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him.”

In 2021, Hulk's daughter, Brooke Hogan, revealed her dad had undergone 25 surgeries in the last decade.

She said: “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25. He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year.

"That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope."