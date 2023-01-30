Zach Braff says having therapy changed his life.

The 47-year-old 'Scrubs' star opened up about his own experiences of counselling after directing several episodes of new TV show 'Shrinking' - which stars Jason Segel as a grieving therapist - and Zach says talking about his problems over the years has helped him deal with life's difficult moments.

He told New York Post column PageSix: "I’ve been in therapy on and off my whole life. It’s definitely changed my life and helped me through some really tough times when I’ve had to deal with grief and rough patches."

Zach went on to explain he hopes 'Shrinking' will show therapy in a positive light and encourage others to get help when they need it.

He added: "I think that’s one of the wonderful things about this show, it’s sort of a PR campaign for the whole industry. It’s showing how it can help people’s lives."

Zach has explored his own battles with grief in new movie 'A Good Person' which he wrote and directed. It stars his ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh as a woman dealing with the aftermath of a fatal accident, and Zach says he poured his emotions into the script after losing his father, sister and two of his friends in recent years.

He told Ew.com: "I was just overcome with not only experiencing grief myself, but experiencing how the people closest to the grief were able to stand back up after the tragedy. And so that's what I really wanted to write about ...

"Some of it is heartbreaking, but I also wanted to write about it with my own style, which is to find the humour in it all.

"I have a very funny family, and we always find a way to laugh our way through things, even the painful things."