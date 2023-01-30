Gwyneth Paltrow takes meetings while wearing eye masks.

The 'Iron Man' actress was pressed on the best time to use the GOOPGENES Lift + Depuff Eye Masks and admitted she just sticks them on under her eyes and carries out her regular business, reagrdless of who else is around.

In an 'Ask me anything' box on her Instagram Story, a fan queried: "When are you supposed to use the new goop eye masks?"

Gwyneth replied: "You can use the masks as part of an everyday routine, and also anytime you need an instant pick-me-up – I use them in the morning while drinking my coffee, during meetings (SORRY NOT SORRY), or before a party.(sic)"

The Goop founder accompanied her reply with a video of herself at her desk, with the eye masks visible on her skin throughout the clip.

The 49-year-old actress recently praised the virtues of another Goop product, the GOOPGLOW Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser.

She excitedly wrote on Instagram earlier this month: “IT’S FINALLY HERE. Our Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser dropped on @goop today. If you know me, you know I love a good exfoliator, which is why I am so excited to introduce this new addition to the GOOPGLOW family. It’s this amazing soft jelly, and as it cleanses, it really amps up your glow.”

Gwyneth outlined the desires that pushed her to create her “everyday” must-have beauty regime addition - which includes omega-3s, omega-6s, Vitamin C and Vitamin E - while boasting about the “fantastic” impact it was having on her face.

The Academy Award winner continued: “I wanted something that supports the results we get from major exfoliating treatments, but is gentle enough to use everyday. The results are pretty fantastic—it makes a real difference in how my skin looks and feels day-to-day. I can't wait for you all to try it."