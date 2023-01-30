D'Arcy Carden would welcome more action roles.

The 43-year-old actress features alongside Jennifer Lopez in the new film 'Shotgun Wedding' and wants to do more stunts after wielding a shotgun and hanging out of a helicopter for the action-comedy film.

D'Arcy told IndieWire: "I would welcome that era (of action stardom). I really love doing action stuff and I love doing stunt work. I played a lot of sports growing up. I need to go to therapy because I want to impress my dad, but there is something where I'm like, 'I'll be the best little stunt person I can be!'"

The comic added: "There was an episode of 'The Good Place' where I got to do a 10-minute fight scene and I worked with this amazing stuntman, a legendary stunt guy named Jeff Amato, and that was my first real dive into stunts where I was like, 'I love this.'

"And then we got to do a ton of stunts on 'A League of Their Own', working with this amazing stunt team. The more, the better. I would be very, very thrilled to do more of that. Marvel, I'm waiting!"

Carden plays the role of Harriet in the movie and reflected on how her character two-times Robert Rivera (Cheech Marin) with Sean Hawkins (Lenny Kravitz).

She said: "It's been really fun to be able to tell friends and family I'm playing Cheech's girlfriend but I'm having an affair with Lenny Kravitz. They're like, 'WHAT?!'

"Oh, and I'm kind of J.Lo's stepmom. Like, what is this life? How did that happen? It was really fun and both of these guys are amazing."