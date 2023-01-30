Meghan Trainor is pregnant.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker and her husband Daryl Sabara are delighted to be expecting their second child, a sibling for 23-month-old son Riley because they are now "halfway there" to fulfilling their dream of a large family.

Meghan told People magazine: "What a blessing. I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

While Meghan, 29, and her 30-year-old husband have shared the news with Riley, they don't think the toddler fully understands yet.

She said: "We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours — it's in Mama's belly!'"

The 'Made You Look' singer is four months into her pregnancy but has kept her growing bump hidden in large hoodies.

She said: "Hoodies, babe! I wrote a smash that says, 'Even with me hoodie on...'

"I only wear hoodies. And everyone's like, 'You're not even showing, you're so small.' I'm like, 'Well, you can't see me!' For real."

Meghan has been hit hard by various pregnancy side effects, but though it has been a "rocky ride", she has still had a "great" few months.

She said: "It's like a real pregnancy. The first one was like make-believe. I had no symptoms with Riley to the point where I was like, 'We need to go to the doctor. There's nothing in me.' I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley.

"I got them a right away with this baby. I got red perioral dermatitis all over my face — so that's been fun with make-up — and popped early and was very nauseous. I was sick, my boobies were aching.

"This one was a ride. It was a rocky ride, but luckily it was during the holidays, so I could just chill and lay down.

"I pee every 20 minutes, and I'm fully out of breath just from talking. It's great."

In addition to preparing for the arrival of her baby, Meghan is also preparing for the release of her first book, 'Dear Future Mama', in which she'll open up about her pregnancy experiences alongside contributions from various experts.

She said of the tome, which will hit shelves on 25 April: "I'm an open book, and I love telling everybody everything about my grossness and all my truths.

"When someone goes, 'Oh my God, me too,' then it makes me feel like I'm not alone, and I'm like, 'I'm not weird, my body's not different. It's normal.'"