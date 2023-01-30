Hilaria Baldwin thinks her family would "crumble" without the support of fans.

The yoga instructor has spoken out to express her gratitude for the messages she and husband Alec Baldwin have received after it was announced earlier this month the actor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film 'Rust' in October 2021.

Speaking on her 'Witches Anonymous' podcast, Hilaria said: "It's been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason.

"Quite honestly, without it, we would crumble. So thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don't feel so strong."

Hilaria - who has Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Edu, two, Maria, 23 months, and Ilaria, four months, with Alex - then spoke to Dr. Hillary Goldsher and her co-host Michelle Campbell Mason about "parenting through challenging times and how to take care of not only your kids but yourself during them."

Hilaria noted she wants "everything to be sunshine and rainbows all the time" for her children but knows it is important to explore their feelings and emotions during "hard times".

She said: "Kids are sponges and certain conversations are not always age-appropriate; we cannot deny that they don't feel the energy and pick up on certain things in the family...

"And one of the things that I really appreciated that Dr. Goldsher told us [is] sometimes teaching them not to be afraid of the emotion and the pain and not afraid of going through hard times.

"That actually is such a gift because it's going to teach them to be resilient and understand that feelings are temporary and better times are going to come again."

Halyna's death was previously ruled an accident but her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec and others involved in the production.

The lawsuit was settled last October, and it was agreed filming would resume on 'Rust', with the cinematographer's widower, Matthew Hutchins, on board as an executive producer.

And earlier this month, it was announced Alec - who has maintained he did nothing wrong - and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the tragedy.