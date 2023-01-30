Sarah Michelle Gellar feared she might never act again after taking a career break.

The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star stepped away from Hollywood back in 2014 to focus on raising her two children - Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, nine, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - and Sarah has confessed she worried there might not be a place for her when she decided to go back to work.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "Your job may not always be there. You can be surpassed by other people; interests change.”

Sarah decided to make the huge life change after the 2014 death of Robin Williams - who she was working with on sitcom 'The Crazy Ones' - insisting the tragedy convinced her to focus on her family.

She said: "When we lost Robin, it was this whole reset for me: 'Everything’s going by really fast, and I’m missing it'. When I did the pilot for 'The Crazy Ones', my son was two months old – it was nonstop, and I needed to be at home for a while."

However, Sarah felt her place in Hollywood had already changed before her career break as she felt like she didn't fit many roles after she hit her 30s - so she felt it was a good time to step back.

She explained: "When you are mid- to late 30s in this business, and you look young like I do, you’re not getting the meaty wife or mother roles, because you don’t look old enough – but you’re too old for the ingenue. It’s a weird position to be in."

Sarah had been planning to return to Hollywood shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic struck so her career break was extended as the health crisis shut down movies and film productions across the globe.

She finally got back to work last year with a part in Netflix’s teen comedy 'Do Revenge' and she's now appearing in Paramount+ series 'Wolf Pack'.