Tori Spelling had the 'best time' at Mean Girls the Musical

Tori Spelling had the "best time" at the closing night of 'Mean Girls: The Musical'.

The 49-year-old actress took her mother Candy and her daughters Stella, 14, and 11-year-old Hattie to see the musical - which is based on the 2004 cult film starring Lindsay Lohan as a home-schooled teenager who goes to public school for the first time and joins ruling girl gang The Plastics - as the national tour of the Broadway show played out its final performance at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (29.01.23) evening.

Following the performance, she shared a series of photographs from their night out and wrote on Instagram: "We had a mommy and daughters and grandma date last night. We saw the closing LA night of @meangirlsbway and we had the BEST time being entertained and just being present with the ones we love!"(sci)

The former '90210' star went on to describe the musical - which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and features songs such as 'I See Stars', 'World Burn' and 'Stupid With Love' - as "hilarious" as she paid tribute to the "incredible" cast.

She added: "The cast was incredible. The show is hilarious and nostalgic. A smile-fest from start to finish! #burnbook #meangirlsbroadway." '

The night out comes just a month after Tori - who also has Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau, five, with husband reality star Dean McDermott, 56, - was rushed to hospital after having a "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness".

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Here I am in hospital since late last night. To all of you who gaslit me when you were told I [was] too

sick to work, well here I am."

