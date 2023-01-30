Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have become parents for the third time.

The 43-year-old singer has been married to model Behati, 34, since 2014 and already has children Dusty, six, and four-year-old Gio with her but have reportedly welcomed a third child into their brood, sources have confirmed to PEOPLE.

Although the former Victoria's Secret model and Maroon 5 star are yet to discuss the news publicly, towards the end of last year, Behati admitted that they wanted a "big family" and explained that the COVID-19 pandemic had played a part in their decision to try for a third around the time they also went into the tequila business together with their Calirosa brand.

She said: "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it. You know what, 'Never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it.

"I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never. It's honestly been really fun for us. I think we've always wanted to do something together, and this is such a perfect thing where we have this kind of creative outlet and creative control over things, and also learning so much about a new business that we didn't know about," she shared. "There's kinks that we have to figure out, and things that we don't know, and we are just trying to stay really true to who we are and what we want the brand to be."