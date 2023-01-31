Cindy Williams has died at the age of 75.

The actress - who was known for her role as Shirley Feeney on the sitcom 'Happy Days' and its spin-off 'Laverne and Shirley' with Penny Marshall - passed away last week following a "short illness", spokesperson Liza Cranis confirmed on Monday (30.01.23).

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Actress Cindy Williams, best known as Shirley on TV’s 'Laverne and Shirley', passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, January 25th in Los Angeles. She was 75."

The 'American Graffiti' star tied the knot with singer Bill Hudson in 1982 but they divorced in 2000 and she is survived by their children Emily, 41, and 37-year-old Zak, who expressed their surmountable sadness" at their mother's passing but remembered her for her "incredibly artistry" as well as her love for animals and desire to help them.

In a statement, they said: "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous, and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved. We have always been, and will remain, SO proud of her for many things...her lifelong mission to rescue animals, her prolific artistry, her faith, and most of all, her ability to make the world laugh! May that laughter continues in everyone, because she would want that. Thank you for loving our Mom, she loved you too."