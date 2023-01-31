Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders have married and are expecting their first child together.

The 37-year-old South Korean actor praised his 'Welcome Home' star wife for being by his side "supporting me", and says the pair have always dreamed of "creating a happy family together".

In a letter posted on his official fan cafe website, Song wrote: "Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything.

"I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other.

"We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us.

"And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple."

Song’s agency, HighZium Studio, confirmed to CNN that the happy couple are expecting a child together.

He was previously married to his 'Descendants of the Sun' co-star Song Hye-kyo for two years.

But the pair - who portrayed lovers in the TV series - announced in 2019 they had called time on their union.

Joong-ki said at the time: "Rather than blaming and criticising each other, I wish to end the marriage in an amicable manner."

Katy - who is from London - starred opposite Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowski in 2018 movie 'Welcome Home'.