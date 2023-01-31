'Fortnite' players using the iPhone or iPad can no longer spend their V-Bucks.

As of January 30, the battle royale game has stopped users from spending the in-game currency on Apple's devices and Google Play.

A tweet from Fortnite Status read: "Beginning January 30, Fortnite players using the August 2020 13.40 app build previously available on iOS, Mac, and Google Play can no longer spend V-Bucks and must be over 18 to play."

Epic Games wants players to utilise Epic Online Services, instead.

Another tweet read: "We want all versions of our games to use the current suite of Epic Online Services including parental controls, purchasing defaults, and parental verification features. We are not able to update the app on these platforms given Apple and Google’s restrictions on Fortnite."

Apple and the video game developer were embroiled in a legal battle after the latter implemented its own payment system into the iOS and Android versions of 'Fortnite'.

The iPhone maker decided to remove the game from the App Store and Epic subsequently responded to the move by filing an anti-trust lawsuit against Apple.

The court mostly sided with Apple, with the judge ruling in favour of Apple on nine of ten counts against them, including Epic's charges related to Apple's 30 per cent revenue cut and Apple's prohibition against third-party marketplaces on the iOS environment.

However, an injunction was brought against iPhone maker that banned Apple from "preventing developers from linking app users to other storefronts from within apps to complete purchases or from collecting information within an app, such as an email, to notify users of these storefronts."