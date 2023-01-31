WWE's Zelina Vega is a commentator in 'Street Fighter 6'.

Over the weekend, the American professional wrestler and actress - whose real name is Thea Trinidad - dressed up as Street Fighter‘s Juri Han as she took to the ring at WWE’s Royal Rumble, where the announcement was made that she will be one of the presenters of the real-time commentary for the title.

It's a "dream come true" for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

She reacted on Twitter: "What an honor. I had happy tears tonight. Thank you @CapcomUSA_ @CapcomFighters @alfonso_thesix

@wwe and everyone who made this nerd’s dream come true tonight.

"And shout out to Texas! Y’all always show me unconditional love. Guys!! ….I’m in #StreetFighter6 !!!! (sic)"

Vega's page on the 'Street Fighter' website reads: “One of the top female wrestlers in the world, a top tier commentator, and an avid fighting game fan, Thea Trinidad brings her 10+ years of pro wrestling experience to the world of Street Fighter.

“When she’s not breaking bones inside the ring, you can find her putting in that work in the gym or at home on her favorite game. If you’re lucky to see her live, you may even spot her doing a ninja run or two!”

Vega joins James Chen and Steve ‘TastySteve’ Scott as a real-time commentator in English, while the Japanese commentators include Kosuke Hiraiwa, Aru, and Demon Kakka.

'Street Fighter 6' launches on June 2.