Kerry Katona has had a tummy tuck.

The 42-year-old star went under the knife last week and is delighted with the results after a 2021 procedure left her with a "lumpy" and "swollen" belly because she didn't take the time to recover properly.

She told new! magazine about the procedure, which took place at Pall Mall Cosmetics in Manchester: "I’ve been waiting so long for this surgery after having my tummy tuck in 2021 with a different clinic.

“My body hasn’t been the same since. My stomach was all swollen and all the fat was stuck at the top – it shouldn’t be like that. It was all lumpy and uneven.

“It was my own fault because I didn’t allow time for my body to recover. I went straight back to work when I should have been resting. So Pall Mall have been livesavers and have corrected it all for me. And this time, I’m making sure I recover properly.”

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 15, Max, 14, and eight-year-old DJ from previous relationships - admitted she used to cry over her body and "didn't even want to leave the house" because she felt so uncomfortable with her figure.

She said: “Looking at the before pictures, I just feel like it’s not my body.

“It makes me feel angry and frustrated. I was so swollen. I’m not exaggerating when I say every minute of every day, all I could think about was my body.

“I was constantly wearing baggy clothes. I couldn’t wear anything tight, I felt so self-conscious. My stomach has bothered me for so long. I’ve been in tears over it. At points, I didn’t even want to leave the house and be seen. My confidence was at an all-time low. I didn’t want anyone to see my body.

“Because I felt so low about my body, I would then comfort eat. I’ve got no one else to blame but myself. My exercise routine has been terrible. I’ve been living out of a suitcase this past year because of work, constantly on the go. I was eating fast-food and takeaways rather than cooking healthy meals.”

Kerry is now "on a mission" to shed the pounds before she turns 43 in September.

She vowed: “I’m going to look amazing. I am on a mission. Once I put my mind to something, I see it through. I am going to look phenomenal. I’m signing up to the Francis Diet, which is all about eating healthy and controlling calories.

“Alongside that, I’m going to train every day with my fitness brand M-Fit. I’m going to do lots of cardio sessions and also get back to my morning yoga and meditation. I want to lose 3st now. I’m currently 12-and-a-half and I want to be 9st. I have a picture of myself on my phone screensaver from when I was a size 8 – and that’s my motivation. I told myself that as soon as I had this surgery, I would get back on it.

“I wanted to get rid of my lumpy, swollen belly, and now I’m on a mission. I turn 43 in September and I can promise you now, I will be at my goal weight. I’m adamant! I can’t wait to feel like me again.”