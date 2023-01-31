Antonio Banderas announces Create The Card winner for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Published
2023/01/31 12:00 (GMT)

Antonio Banderas has announced the winner of a Create The Card competition for his new movie 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) held a competition for a talented young individual to design the official BBFC Black Card for the animated flick.

More than 700 entries were submitted by primary school pupils aged 4-11 across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Entries were assessed by a judging panel on their originality, creativity and relevance to the film franchise.

After extensive deliberation, Toby Kenny, aged nine from North Somerset, was crowned as the winner – with the news unveiled by Banderas.

The Oscar-nominated star said: "We saw so many incredibly inventive and outstanding designs from all four corners of the UK. It's safe to say we were spoiled for choice – but one design was purr-fect.

"Congratulations to our deserved winner on being a part of film history! Thank you for your creativity, and to everyone else who entered. And now, get ready for the adventure of nine lifetimes. Don't miss 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', in cinemas this February."

Toby will be granted the once-in-a-lifetime experience of attending a private preview screening of the film ahead of release with family in London. He will also receive a framed copy of the BBFC Black Card and an abundance of film merchandise.

Additionally, he will be given the exclusive opportunity to attend a local screening of the film in North Somerset with his entire class and teachers.

Toby said: "Our teachers gave us the competition as homework and it was the most fun homework ever. We watched the trailer and the film looks so funny and exciting - and I chose to draw Puss as he’s such a cool character. His colours and expressions make him good to draw. I can’t wait to see my picture up on the big screen in a cinema. I’m going to take lots of friends to see the film at half term so they can see my drawing."

© BANG Media International

antoniobanderas tobykenny

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended