Stephanie Seymour wears her dead son's clothes.

The 54-year-old supermodel lost her son Harry Brant - who she had with ex-husband Peter Brant - in January 2021 following an accidental overdose at the age of 24, and she admitted it "feels so good" to keep his memory alive through his favourite outfits.

She told WSJ. magazine of wearing Harry's suit for the photoshoot that accompanied her interview: “It’s a suit that I keep hanging in my dressing room, which is this big room where I keep all my stuff. I do my make-up there. I live in that room.

"I looked at that suit one night and I said, ‘I’m going to put it on.’ It fit me.

“It still feels so good to put his clothes on.

"I packed up these huge trunks with all his things, and I have this idea that I want to keep photographing his clothes because I think he would love it. He’s got this whole flock of women that would love to wear his clothes and be photographed. That’s something I’m going to enjoy doing.”

Stephanie recalled how Harry and his brother Peter were always interested in fashion and loved to choose her outfits when she went to parent-teacher meetings at school.

She recalled: “It was the cutest thing when they were in elementary school. I would say, ‘OK, you can choose my outfit,’ and then he would go through everything, the vintage, the everything, lay it all on the floor.”

On one occasion, Harry picked out a baby-blue vintage Christian Dior dress and matching Manolo Blahnik shoes.

She added: “I’d say, ‘Harry, I can’t wear a vintage couture dress to a parent-teacher conference’ and he’d say, ‘Why not?’”

Stephanie also revealed her eldest son Dylan - whose father is her first husband Tommy Andrews - became a dad for the first time in October and named his little boy in honour of his late half-brother.

She said: “He had a little boy. And they named him Harry.”