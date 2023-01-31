Kimberley Walsh says her Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl is a skilled painter and decorator.

The 41-year-old singer-and-actress has revealed that she and 39-year-old Cheryl - who she was in the girl group with Nicola Roberts, 37, Nadine Coyle, 37, and the late Sarah Harding, who lost her battle with breast cancer aged 39 in 2021 - had a lovely time renovating the home she shares with her husband Justin Scott, 40, and sons Bobby, eight, Cole, six, and 19-month-old Nate.

And Kimberley insists that Cheryl is highly skilled with a paint brush.

Speaking on the ‘At Your Leisure’ podcast, she said: "[When Girls Aloud] took a little hiatus... Cheryl called me up and asked, ‘What are you doing? I’m bored’. I said, ‘I’m decorating my house, come and help me’. She painted both my sons’ rooms for me.

"We had such a lovely few weeks of still being around each other so we didn't feel that loss of suddenly not being with each other every single day. It was the polar opposite of Wembley [stadium shows], no make-up, scrubs on, cups of tea, and just chatting away.

"I'm a bit slack at [proper preparation,] my husband is a lot more 'prep everything properly,' and Cheryl was like that as well, she said,'You've got to sand it all back.'"

Recently, Cheryl - who has son five-year-old son Bear with her ex Liam Payne, 29 - wondered if it was “sensible” have another baby amid the craziness of life.

She said: "I was so hell bent on having another before because Bear was at that perfect age. I think if you have that couple year age gap, you can still do things with them together where they're both engaged and both interested.

"Now that the pandemic happened in the meantime, and there's such an age gap, and I'm a bit older. I'm not so sure. I looked around at the world and thought this world is a bit crazy. Is it a sensible idea to bring a soul into this madness?"