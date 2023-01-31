Rupert Grint says he and Ron Weasley became the same person when he was shooting the 'Harry Potter' movies.

The ‘Knock At the Cabin’ star was catapulted to global fame alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson thanks to his major role in the eight-film series, and he has admitted that by the time the wizarding franchise wrapped “the lines were blurred” between him and JK Rowling's literary character.

Speaking to Bustle, Rupert - who first played Ron as an 11 year old and left the character behind when he was 22 - said: " In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself.

“I was feeling the difficulty of being seen, being overshadowed.”

The ‘Servant’ star - who has two-year-old daughter Wednesday with his partner, ‘Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging’ star Georgia Groome, 30 - admitted he will answer to Ron if fans shout it at him because he accepts it is his “second name”.

He added: “I answer to it, if someone calls me Ron. It’s my second name.”

Rupert admits playing Ron in the ‘Harry Potter’ series was “a really unique experience” and he appreciated the opportunity to reunite with his castmates for the HBO Max special 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts', which was broadcast in January 2022.

He said: “[Being in 'Harry Potter'] was a really unique experience only us core group really know, so it’s nice to see them.

“It was a good opportunity to reflect on everything and just say how crazy it was. It’s always nice to look back.”