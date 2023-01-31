Rebel Wilson threw her girlfriend Ramona Agruma a surprise birthday party on Saturday night (28.01.23).

The 42-year-old actress made sure she spoiled her partner to mark her special day and she hosted an intimate celebration with no expense spared on balloons, a pink flower bouquet and a matching pink cake decorated with macarons.

Entrepreneur Ramona shared a selection of birthday photos on her Instagram account on Monday (30.01.23) along with the caption: "Thank you for all my beautiful birthday wishes! Thank you my love @rebelwilson for the most thoughtful birthday surprise and thanks to my friends who always put a smile on my face. Feeling loved."

Rebel and Ramona went public on social media as a couple in June 2022, with the comic star posting on Instagram: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

In November 2022, the couple announced the birth of her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, via surrogate.

The 'Senior Year' star recently shared how she "overhauled" her life in a bid to try and carry a baby, but her efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Rebel - who lost around 60 pounds in 2020 - said: "I’d had my eggs frozen and done three surgeries for it, which is quite a lot.

"Then, I had found a donor and we made a plan for the embryos and I think, at that point, I had 18 good-quality eggs so you think there’s going to be some success there. But then each day, I got a new update from the lab about how it was going and it got down to seven eggs and they had no viable embryos."

Rebel recalled feeling devastated when her efforts proved to be unsuccessful.

She added to The Hollywood Reporter: "I had been through so much, lost all this weight and froze my eggs and overhauled my whole life to do this, and to not be able to create life in the way that I had hoped, it was really devastating.

"A lot of women face this when they go through IVF or similar journeys and it’s a difficult situation and you have to ask yourself if you keep going."