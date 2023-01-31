Grayson Chrisley "had a breakdown" when his parents were sent to prison.

The 16-year-old reality star - who is known for starring alongside his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley on the real estate reality show 'Chrisley Knows Best' - is said to have been struggling to process things after his mother and father were sentenced to a combined 19 years in jail after being found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, according to his 25-year-old sister Savannah.

Speaking on her 'Unlocked' podcast, she said: "Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there’s so much growth going on with him right now, and it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that. Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he wants to have of them."

Savannah - who assumed custody of Grayson and their granddaughter Chloe after her parents went to prison - went on to add that she herself is trying to "stand strong" amid the drama of the situation and explained that even Chloe had a certain "anger" towards the circumstances.

She said: "I’m trying to stand strong and not break and be strong for them, so they feel comfortable enough to break down, and it’s tough. Chloe at ten years old is trying to process them being gone and missing her mom. We were driving down the road the other day, and Chloe had so much anger towards the situation, and she just said, ‘Why? They’re not bad people, they don’t belong there."

At the beginning of January, Todd - who was sentenced to 12 years in prison - reported to the minimum security Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida while Julie went to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky to begin her seven-year sentence despite initial plans for her to be detained two hours away from her husband at FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida.