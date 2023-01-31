Ashton Kutcher says that divorce made him feel like a "failure."

The 44-year-old star was married to 'Ghost' actress Demi Moore, 60, from 2005 until 2013 and split over allegations that he had been unfaithful to her and had to learn to "own" his mistakes so he could move on.

He said: "Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce. Divorce feels like a wholesale f****** failure. You failed at marriage. You own the s*** you did wrong, and you go forward."

The 'What Happens in Vegas' actor - who went on to marry 'That's 70s Show' co-star Mila Kunis in 2015 and has Wyatt, eight, and six-year-old Dimitri with her - went on to comment that it was "a lot" to take on Demi's three children Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah from her previous marriage to Bruce Willis and reflected that the miscarriage Demi suffered while they were together was "really, really painful."

He told Esquire: "I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old. That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties. It was a lot. Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful. Everyone deals with that in different ways.” He doesn’t say how he coped at the time. I love kids. I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. But for whatever reason, I had to have that experience."