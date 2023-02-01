Kelly Ripa has had to start reminding her daughter to knock before entering her bedroom.

The 52-year-old TV star has been married to Mark Consuelos since 1996 and has daughter Lola, 21, as well as sons Michael, 25, and 19-year-old Joaquin with him but she and her husband have had to remind their middle child of their privacy now that she has moved back home from college.

Speaking on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan', Mark said: "Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home, what was it last week? A week and a half ago? From London, and she’s so excited to be living with us again because it’s her last semester in college. She’s not going to go back to her apartment, she’s staying with us. You know what she does now? Door's closed in our bedroom, no knock. She just walks in and goes, 'Hey girls!' And so I said, 'Lola, I don't want you to take this the wrong way. I'm very excited that you're home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You're so funny and you're fantastic, but you gotta knock."

Kelly went on to explain that she ended up telling her daughter that anything she walks in on is her "own problem" and claimed that Lola is "testing the fence" repeatedly.

She said: "Yeah, she walks in and goes, 'Hey, ladies!' Well, she knocks while entering.[I said] because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem. Lola is somebody that keeps testing the same part of the fence, over and over again."