Lizzo felt "terrified" by her own waxwork.

The 34-year-old pop star has been honoured with a lifelike dummy at the prestigious Madame Tussauds' tourist attraction in Las Vegas and could be seen leaning in to give the waxwork a kiss before shrieking and backing away in a video posted to Twitter.

She captioned the post: "Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life. Thank you @MadameTussauds - now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like [embarrassed face emoji].

Lizzo - whose real name is Melissa Vivane Jefferson - also shared a video of herself and the waxwork with her 26 million followers on TikTok.

She captioned the post: "what would u do with 2 lizzos? "(sic) and could be seen mouthing "We jump street, and we about to jump in your a**", appearing to answer the question with the line delivered by Ice Cube in 2014 action comedy '22 Jump Street.'

The unveiling of the waxwork comes just weeks after the 'Juice' hitmaker - who is nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for 'About Damn Time' at the upcoming BRIT Awards - took to social media to express her thoughts that the phenomenon cancel culture is "appropriation."

She tweeted: "This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation. There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused, and misdirected. I hope we can phase out of this and focus our outrage on the real problems."