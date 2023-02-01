'Below Deck' star Kate Chastain is keeping the sex of her unborn baby a secret for now.

The 39-year-old reality TV star is expecting her first child, due in May, and she has admitted she feels "so lucky" to be in this position as she "didn't know if it was going to happen" for her.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she said: "I feel so lucky, it's been the easiest pregnancy ever."

She continued: "I wasn't sure if it was going to happen for me, so I just feel so lucky."

Asked by the host if she knows if it's a boy or girl, she replied: "I do know the sex."

However, she is remaining tight-lipped on the gender for now.

Kate announced her pregnancy in December.

She gushed: "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother.

"It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

Kate was a contestant in the US version of reality show 'The Traitors' last month, so the star revealed her baby news because she couldn't hide her bump much longer.

She told PEOPLE: "This is such a new and special experience, so I'm really being protective of what I share publicly, but with new episodes of 'Below Deck Galley Talk' about to air on Bravo after Christmas and 'The Traitors' premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there's just no hiding my baby bump any longer!"

Kate took to Instagram to show off her baby bump, and joked she is already planning plenty of themed birthday parties for her little one.

She posted: "I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you."

The star ended the caption by posting both blue and pink heart emojis.

Several celebrities congratulated Kate, including fellow reality TV star Brandi Glanville.

She joked: "That burrito you ate is sticking around!!!! (sic)"

Fashion designer Dorit Kemsley wrote: "How exciting!"

Kate joined 'Below Deck' in the second season in 2014, and she departed the show in 2020.

She is now a regular on after-show discussion series 'Below Deck Galley Talk'.