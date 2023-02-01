Ed Sheeran has told how "turbulent things" in his personal life led to a recent social media break.

The 31-year-old singer - who has two daughters, Lyra, two, and eight-month-old Jupiter, with wife Cherry Seaborn - admitted some posts on his social media have become "a bit boring" after a tough time, but he insisted "things are looking up" now.

He said: "I realise I haven't been that engaged in my social media or fanbase online over the last couple of years and the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring. I'm sorry, that's my fault.

"The reason I'm making this video is, just being totally honest, I've had some turbulent things happening in my personal life so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not when I wasn't really feeling like that.

"I know that sounds weird, but hence I'm making this video to say things are looking up and I'm back online."

Ed told fans some "weird s***" would be posted on his Instagram account going forwards, but stumbled during his sentence.

Despite tripping over his words slightly, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker insisted he wasn't going to make another video after attempting "about 50".

He added: "So you know, weird s*** is gonna start being posted here ... I've made this video about 50 f****** times. I'm not making another one!"

On November 4th, Ed told fans he was "signing off" Instagram until 2023.

He posted: "Signing off now until 2023. See you in the new year. Much love, Ed x (sic)"

In February 2022, Ed's friend Jamal Edwards - who helped to launch his career with his urban music platform SBTV - passed away aged 31 of a heart attack after taking recreational drugs.

Jamal's mum Brenda Edwards recently revealed Ed stayed with her for a week after her son died to support her and her daughter Tanisha.

She explained: "When Jamal passed, he was at my house with me and Tanisha for the whole week, just looking after us.

"There wasn’t anything he wasn’t sorting out and doing. Everybody has been so, so wonderful and so supportive. I just can’t put it into words the gratitude me and Tanisha feel."

Last month, Ed revealed he will be helping Jamal's SBTV relaunch 'F64', the platform's flagship freestyle rap series, and to kick it off, he had written a track dedicated to his late friend.

Ed's freestyle verse sees him rap: "Yo Jam, this is a letter to you. It’s been a while, but it’s been hard for me to get in the booth.

"Since we last spoke, I’ve become a father of two, trying to live life with a smile but that’s been harder to do.

“All I want to do is talk about you, but these tears won’t let me talk about you. We should have known that we’d be lost without you.

"Therapy sessions digging and depression, I got a life full of blessings but this just breaks my f****** heart."