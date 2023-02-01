Emily Ratajkowski has kept hold of her wedding ring despite filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 31-year-old model/actress split from her husband last July and filed for divorce in September to bring their four-year marriage to an end, and she's now revealed she doesn't think splitting up should be thought of as "sad".

During an episode of her 'High Low with EmRata' podcast, Emily was asked by actress Tommy Dorfman what she did with her wedding ring and the star replied: "I still have it."

She went on to add: "Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself that I have to be like, 'Oh that's sad.' I literally say to people 'Good for you' ...

"I know a lot of people who are unhappily married for a very long time because they're so afraid of divorce and I don't think that's a good way to live."

She concluded by saying: " Well, cheers to divorce!"

Emily tied the knot with film producer Sebastian, 34, in 2018 after just a few weeks of dating and they went on to become parents to a son named Sylvester.

Speaking after the split, Emily admitted she was single for the "first time ever" and was feeling emotional but she was adamant she'll come out of it "ok".

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I can tell you that I have never been single before. I feel all the emotions. feel anger, I feel sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK ... "

She added of dating again: "I have gone on dates. To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked,.I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. "I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth. I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts."