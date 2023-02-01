Ozzy Osbourne has retired from touring.

The 'Crazy Train' rocker has been forced to pull out of his UK and European tour with Judas Priest because he is "not physically capable" of the travelling required to complete the run.

The former Black Sabbath frontman - who has Parkinson's disease - suffered a nightmare year in 2019, which saw him suffer a serious fall, neck surgery, an infection in his hand, and hospitalisation for the flu.

He's undergone multiple spinal surgeries and treatments, but his body is "still physically weak".

In a heartbreaking statement, he began: "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

Addressing his fans, he went on: “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**** ME UP, more than you will ever know."

The 74-year-old singer's team is working out a way for Ozzy to perform without travelling to different cities.

Addressing future performances, he said: "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.

"My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

Thanking his supportive fanbase and everyone involved in making his shows happen, he concluded: “I want to thank my family …… my band …… my crew …… my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.

"I love you all…”

The run was due to kick off on May 3 in Finland.